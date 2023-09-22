Metea Valley girls volleyball wins in straight sets over Waubonsie Valley

The battle of Eola gets underway at Waubonsie Valley High School, as the Warriors host Metea Valley. The two teams look to add to their win columns as the regular season closely nears the end. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Back and forth to begin set one

Outside hitter Ashley Ward gets the first point of the game for the Mustangs with a kill early on.

After that, Olivia O’Hara gets an ace on her serve to answer the Mustangs’ early points.

Back-to-back kills from Ava Bellafiore set the tone early for WV as the game was back and forth through the first 10 points.

An ace here from Samantha Miserendino had the Warriors fighting with the Mustangs as both teams are looking to pull away.

Maddie Hopkins and Anastasia Murphy team up for a big bock on the outside as the Mustangs now lead 9-8 in set one.

Naomi Dowd at the net for WV has this nice kill giving the Warriors a 10-9 lead.

The Mustangs got ahead in the set with an offensive attack which Hopkins added here with a kill, giving Metea Valley a 17-13 lead and Waubonsie calls timeout.

The timeout couldn’t help the Warriors, as another Hopkins kill gives the Mustangs a 25-18 win in the first set.

Metea Valley girls volleyball come back in set two

The second started much like the first set as it was back and forth, as this ace from Madison Hwang got the scoring started for the Warriors.

This kill from Dowd knotted the game up at 10. And then a little later on, back-to-back aces for the Warriors causes a Metea Valley timeout as Waubonsie leads 15-12.

Out of the timeout, the Mustangs quickly changed the momentum in the game with the defensive help from libero Addison Torain. She makes the sprawling dig and then at the end of the rally, she sets up Camille Morrison, who gets the kill. Metea Valley comes back down 15-12 to tie the set at 17-17.

More kills from Waubonsie gave them a 20-18 lead but a tip attack down the line here from Kathryn Schuele sparks a late set push for Metea.

Schuele proceeds to add on two aces in a row and the Mustangs are now looking to seal it on game point.

On the final rally, the Warriors are called on a two-call from the head official for sending the ball over with too much spin as Metea Valley girls volleyball takes set two 25-21 and wins the match in straight sets. Their record now moves to 18-5 on the season.

