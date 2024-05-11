Metea Valley girls water polo advances to programs first IHSA Sectional Championship

Metea Valley girls water polo hosts Naperville Central in an IHSA Sectional Semifinal. The Mustangs were winners of the regular season meeting and look to make it two in a row. The winner will play in the sectional championship against Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea girls water polo starts the IHSA Sectional Semifinal with four straight goals

It’s the Mustangs on attack early as Krya Henkle finds Sara Voakes near the net. Voakes crowed by a defender still gets the shot on target and in for the games first goal.

Addison Bludgen follows with a heater of a shot from further away, hitting the top right corner as the Mustangs lead 2-0.

In a race to the ball, Voakes jumps on it and quickly shoots a behind-the-back shot past the Redhawks goalie Eleni Nicoloudes. Metea Valley opens up a 4-0 lead.

The Redhawks strike their first goal of the game. Julia Weber places one perfectly in the top right corner to make it 4-1.

Allison Leslie is one on one with Nicoloudes and she gets past her adding to the lead for Metea Valley.

Leslie stays hot for the Mustangs and capitalizes on a penalty to make the score 6-1. Moments later, she adds her third of the game to extend the Metea Valley lead with the help of the shoulder from Nicoloudes.

Naperville Central gets the game close thanks to Albright, Shiffer, and Nicoloudes

Trying to make a push for a late comeback mid-way through the fourth, Bernadette Albright is successful on a penalty shot. Awarded yet another penalty, Macy Fults makes it 7-3 as the Redhawks trail.

Nicoloudes with a pool-length pass, connects with Kaylee Shiffer. One-on-one with Juliana Carter, and she scores. All of a sudden it’s three unanswered for the Redhawks.

Metea advances to play Naperville North in the IHSA Sectional Final

One last attempt for Naperville Central as Nicloudes attempts a goalie goal but Carter swallows it up, and for the first time in program history the Metea Valley Mustangs advance to the sectional championship with a 7-4 win over Naperville Central.