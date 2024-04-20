Metea Valley girls water polo continues historic season with victory over Naperville Central

We have a DVC girls water polo matchup on a Tuesday night, as the Metea Valley Mustangs take on the Naperville Central Redhawks. The Mustangs defeated St. Charles East 12-4 in their most recent matchup and are 17-1 this season. The Redhawks swept Metea last season but are looking to snap their two-game winless streak after recent losses to Hersey and Stevenson. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustangs off to a flying start

The Mustangs start us off, and Allison Leslie takes this one. She lobs this shot past the goalie and in for the goal, and Metea strikes first.

Metea pushes for another tally and gets it as Sarah Voakes backhands this one and scores to extend the Mustangs lead by two.

The Mustangs are now up 4-0 as Zoe Zuttrell finds Addison Bludgen. She goes for the lob shot, and that finds the target as well. Metea closes out the first quarter with a 5-0 lead.

The Metea Valley offense stays on a roll

The black and gold lead 6-0, but the Redhawks push for a goal. Julia Weber beats out her defender and rips this shot into the back of the net. The Redhawks get on the board as they trail 6-1.

Mustangs have possession as Leslie connects with Luttrell and she buries it as Metea extends its lead by six.

The Redhawks look to gain momentum before the break, and Bethany Towers rips this shot into the net. Central trails 7-2 against Metea Valley as we go into halftime.

Mustangs take control in the third quarter

In the second half Bludgen takes this shot for the Mustangs and launches this one into the net, and the Mustangs now lead 8-2.

Naperville Central looks to respond here, and Bethany Towers powers one past the goalie for her second goal of the day. Redhawks still trail by six.

Brooklynn Granger goes for a goal, but it hits the crossbar. Leslie pounces on the rebound, spins, and scores. Mustangs take a commanding 13-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Mustangs cruise to a 16-3 win over the Redhawks

Bludgen winds up and rips this shot into the back of the net, scoring her seventh goal of the game. Metea is up by eleven as the Mustangs have fully seized control

Juliana Carter launches this ball to Bludgen, who finds Voakes and scores her fourth goal of the game. The Mustang offense was firing on all cylinders tonight, as Metea Valley take this one 16-3 over Naperville Central girls water polo as the historic season rolls on for the Mustangs.