Metea Valley girls water polo scores nine unanswered goals in the first quarter

It is the start of spring sports, and Metea Valley girls water polo is our Girls Play of The Week. They shut out and scored nine goals in the first quarter against Hinsdale South. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley girls water polo opens the season with a goal-fest

The Mustangs are coming off a 21-win campaign last season, and they probably could’ve scored 21 unanswered goals if they wanted to against the Hornets. Allison Leslie got things going with two of the first three goals for Metea. Addison Bludgen lobbed one perfectly over the goalie to make it 4-0, and gets another to make it five. Makayla Paulding scored the next two goals, and then other goals came from Kendal Lucas, and Emily Schalk, among others.

The Mustangs would go on to win 15-0 over Hinsdale South, a perfect way to start the season.

