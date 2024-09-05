Metea Valley opens the DVC girls tennis season with a win over Waubonsie

A picture-perfect day at Metea Valley High School as the Mustangs girls tennis squad hosts DVC rivals Waubonsie Valley . Last season, when the two met in a head-to-head match, the Mustangs came away with the win, as they try to replicate that this evening. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Singles play gives Metea Valley the early advantage

We get into the action with the singles competitors. It’s the battle of the number ones between Lydia Parranto from Metea and Leah Liu of Waubonsie.

Parranto showing her forehand power takes care of Liu with a 6-0 win in the first set. It would be the same result in the second set, as Parranto’s serve was too much and she took set two 6-0.

Moving onto the number two’s on court two. Chloe Cochran presenting Waubonsie Valley takes on Ashwinda Sharma.

It was an eventful first set as the ladies competed to the very end. It was Cochran in a tiebreak who takes set one 7-6, the tiebreaker was won 7-4.

In the second set, both ladies broke points and stayed even, but it was Cochran who pulls away late taking the 6-3 win and winning in straight sets for the Warriors.

Trisha S for Metea Valley takes down Amanda Kornek in the third singles court.

Metea Valley girls tennis get the DVC win over Waubonsie as Saleem and Cahue win in three sets

In the doubles portion of the evening, it was all MV. The partners Aarna Raghavaoudi and Cosette Cannell both take down their opponents in Sana Kalra and Tessa Chow 6-4 in the first set and Cannell’s strong serving to take set two 6-2.

All the attention was on court one of the doubles side, as Sarina Saleem and Sophia Cahue from Metea went the distance against Sofia Parranto and Devi Rao.

It was the Warriors duo that takes the commanding set one win 6-2. The chemistry between the two was perfect and they secure the momentum early.

The second set was different Cahue and Saleem found their grove and played themselves right back into the match with a 7-5 set two win.

In the third and final set, it comes down to the wire and both duos traded meaningful points and rallies, but in the end, Saleem and Cahue emerge victorious, Saleem’s forehand down the line catches WV off guard, as they help the Mustangs secure the 5-2 overall win for Metea Valley over Waubonsie.