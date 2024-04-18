Metea Valley softball beats Naperville Central and remains unbeaten in the DVC

Metea Valley softball looks to remain unbeaten in DVC play and travels to Naperville Central. The Mustangs are 4-0 in conference play, while the Redhawks are in second place with a 3-2 record. The weather is all over the place today, with rain, sun, and even a little rainbow over right field. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Riley O’Neil and the Mustangs put up three in the first

After a scoreless first, Mustang Reese Valha connects and reaches first base on an error. Claire Desosiers scores after leading off the inning with a walk.

The next batter is Riley O’Neill and with two strikes and two outs, the Mustang slashes one into centerfield. One run scores and Metea looks to add on more.

Genevieve Gonzales is up and the three-hole hitter smacks one through the gap and into right field. Valha scores and Metea Valley has a 3-0 lead in the middle of the second.

Naperville Central gets back into the game in the third

In the third, Redhawk pitcher Shea Meech gets her first of two strikeouts. On the outing, she gave up two earned runs on three hits.

After Syndey Hurst walked, and Riley Silvers reached base with a single, Jamie Saran (sir-ran) is up for Central. She dribbles one to the third basemen but the ball is too slippery from the rain to make a throw. Hurst scores and Central has runners on the corners

Meech is up for the Redhawks and she powers one through the infield for an RBI single. Central trails 3-2 and looks for more.

With two outs, Avery Miller singles on a line drive to center, and the runner rounds third. Valha shows off the strong arm and throws out the runner at home! Metea leads by one heading into the fourth.

Metea Valley softball scores three runs in three straight innings

The Mustangs are up by two now after scoring off a wild pitch. Sydney Eakin darts a dribbler between the shortstops’ legs, and that’s enough to score Genevieve Gonzales. Metea scores one more run off a past ball and leads 6-2.

O’Neill gets the top of the fifth inning going with a double for Metea Valley. Errors would cost the Redhawks in this game, another one here allows Grace Feely to reach base and O’Neill to score. Desrosiers would hit in two runs off a single, and Metea leads 9-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Saran connects beautifully with the ball, hitting the fence on the fly. Riley Silvers scores and Saran gets into second safely with a smile.

Metea Valley softball remains unbeaten in DVC play

Metea Valley adds on more runs in the sixth. Genevieve Gonzales smacks one over the right fielder’s head for an RBI double where Valha and O’Neill score.

The Mustangs win 12-3 against the Redhawks, in a game that saw 10 errors, including seven committed by Central. Metea Valley stays undefeated in DVC play with five wins.