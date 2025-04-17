Metea Valley softball earns 2-0 win over North for first conference victory

Metea Valley softball hosts Naperville North for a conference matchup. Both teams are looking for their first DVC victory of the season. The defending conference champion Mustangs look to respond after their 16-6 loss at Neuqua Valley earlier in the week. The Huskies lost their first DVC matchup against Naperville Central, 8-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley softball opens with two in the first against Naperville North

Scoreless in the bottom of the first as Metea senior Charlie Benesh is at the plate. Benesh singles on a ground ball that goes over the pitcher’s head while driving Maielle Ernser home as the Mustangs lead 1-0.

Looking to extend the lead, Olivia Wipff doubles on a fly ball into right field, which helps bring in Benesh as the second score of the game for the black and yellow.

Gabi Chmiel looks in control on the mound for the Huskies

The score remains the same entering the bottom of the third. North pitcher Gabi Chmiel is looking to keep the game close for the blue and orange. Chmiel gets the third strike on Elena Gonzalez to secure the second out of the frame.

Olivia Wipff is at bat again for Metea. Chmiel’s pitch is too fast for Wipff as she strikes out looking.

Mustangs look to close it out for their first DVC win

At the bottom of the sixth, Aleyna French is looking to gain some momentum for the Mustang offense. French bunts and reaches first base on an error while Sydney Eakin advances to second base.

Bases loaded for the Mustangs as Grace Feeley has the chance to extend the Mustang lead. Chmiel avoids any damage by getting another strikeout to keep the score 2-0 entering the final inning.

Addison Wade looks to give the Huskies hope in the seventh. With one out, Wade singles on a sharp ground ball towards center field to keep the Huskies alive.

Charlie Benesh has been nearly flawless on the mound for the Mustangs. She gets Ava Mattews looking for the second out.

Sara Rossi is the final chance for North. She drives one to center field. Rayma Miller makes an amazing diving catch to secure the final out, putting an end to the Huskie comeback. Metea Valley softball gets its first DVC victory of the season against Naperville North, 2-0.