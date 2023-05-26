Metea Valley softball knocks out Naperville North in regional semifinals behind a Charlie Benesh shutout

12-seeded Metea Valley softball knocks off 5-seeded Naperville North thanks to Charlie Benesh’s complete game shutout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Oswego East regional semifinal pits a pair of DVC rivals as the 5 seed Naperville North takes on the 12 seed Metea Valley softball. The Mustangs have not won a postseason game since 2013.

The pitchers take control in the opening innings

In the opening innings, All-Conference pitcher Charlotte Chelich looks in control on the mound, keeping the Mustangs off the scoreboard for the first four frames.

Another All-Conference Huskie senior, Kristina Donaldson, makes her presence felt with a bloop hit that drops into shallow right field.

Metea Valley pitcher Charlie Benesh, a first team All-DVC member is up to the task early on as well. She gets a strikeout of Ellie Goff to end the inning and strand a runner in scoring position.

Metea Valley breaks through in the 5th inning

In the top of the 5th inning, All-Conference selection Reese Valha heads to the plate with two outs and lofts a fly ball that drops into left center, just out of the reach of Kristina Donaldson. Cleveland comes around from second to score as Metea strikes first for a 1-0 lead.

The next batter is Riley O’Neill, who slaps one to the left of second base and into the outfield for a hit. Valha stops at third, respecting the arm of Donaldson, who was playing shallow to begin with.

The Huskies make a pitching change, bringing in another All-DVC selection, Shayna Woolwine. On the second pitch of the at bat, Genevieve Gonzales greets her with a deep drive to left. Despite the heavy crosswind, Gonzales drives the ball over the fence for a three run home run. A 4-0 lead for the Mustangs, with all four runs coming with two outs.

Charlie Benesh delivers on the mound for the Mustangs

Charlie Benesh now needs to keep a dangerous Naperville North lineup at bay. Kristina Donaldson rips a screamer towards third base, but All-DVC third baseman Claire Desrosiers makes a fantastic catch to end the 5th inning.

The Huskies are battling to keep the game within reach. Catcher Laurel Anstine makes a nice play as Shelly Hess fouls a ball behind the plate to end the top of the 6th.

Bottom of the 6th inning now, after a Charlotte Chelich walk to lead off the frame, Shayna Woolwine lines her second base hit of the game to put two on with nobody out.

Benesh is able to get the next two batters out, and with runners now on second and third, Genevieve Gonzales scoops up the Eliza Patterson grounder and throws to Elena Gonzalez in time to end the threat. Nice stretch at first from Elena.

Charlie Benesh looking to finish off a complete game shutout. She gets three straight ground balls to close out the game as Metea Valley defeats Naperville North 4-0. With the win, the Mustangs advance to the regional finals for the first time in program history, where they will face the number four seed, Oswego East.

