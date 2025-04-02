Metea Valley softball swings by Bolingbrook in dominating fashion

It’s a battle between two softball teams searching for their second wins of the season. Either Metea Valley or Bolingbrook will also snap a three-game slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bolingbrook gets on the board

It’s the Raiders striking first, with Mercy Hanny showing no mercy to the defense with a base hit deep out left field. Hanny easily glides her way to second base for a double.

Mackenzie McGrath rewards her efforts with a fly ball out to left center that bounces off the fielder’s glove, and Hanny crosses home plate to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs with two on in the bottom of the frame and Abby Nayak delivers with a shot out to center field. It gets down and allows both base runners to score, and Metea leads 2-1 after one, thanks to the RBI double by Nayak.

In the third inning, the Raiders keep swinging with another hit from McGrath.

However, Caeli Stelmachowski chops to Claire Desrosiers at third, who throws to Olivia Wipff at first to retire the side.

Mustangs swing and don’t look back

Mustangs continue their swing with Nayak poking one through the infield, and another run scores via Wipff and it’s 4-1 Mustangs through three innings.

Metea pitcher Lily Thorson makes a play in the field as she snags Alaine Bell’s bunt attempt for the out.

New inning, same strong Mustang bats. Maielle Ernser flies one out to the gap of left-center for a double. Mackenzie Olson runs into your picture to score another run.

Metea Valley softball run rules to a win

Up next is Claire Desrosiers, who puts firepower behind her swing. Desrosiers takes advantage of the hit and runs all the way to third base. She scores later in the inning to make it 7-2 Metea Valley.

The Mustang bats remain strong in this game and Aleyna French adds more real estate with another RBI to put the game away as Ernser and Lily Dwyer come around to score. The Mustangs run-rule the Raiders 12-2 to pick up their second win of the season.

