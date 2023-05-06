Metea Valley starts the boys water polo postseason with a win over St. Charles East

Metea Valley begins their boys water polo postseason journey in the opening round of sectionals holding the seven seed. The Mustangs take on the ten seed St. Charles East boys water polo who’s looking to rebound in the post season after only winning one game this spring. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Mustangs swim away early

Mustangs are up big in the second quarter and Sam Sinzheimer adds on to the fest as this goal makes it 7-0 in favor of Metea Valley

Later in the quarter, and no, we’re not running an instant replay, Sinzheimer is just on a roll with some scoring.

Next time around for Metea, Owen Stevens has a goal opportunity where he makes it look too easy. That puts the Mustangs up 12-0.

Still in a marathon of a second quarter and Youseff El Touny adds on to the run.

St. Charles East gets a slight bit of hope thanks to a goal by Jackson Grohe. They still trail by a big margin at the half 13-1.

Saints use a strong third quarter to get back in it

In the third quarter Asher Reddington swims into a one on one position and wins it by putting that ball into the back of the net. The Mustangs go back up 14-1.

The Saints won’t march away quietly and neither will Brennen Kaye who uses all his might on the goal.

Kaye has his name called again and again he scores and this game is back within single digits with Metea leading 14-5.

However the Mustangs and Reddington erase that swing with another goal. Mustangs water polo lives to play another day with a 15-5 win over St. Charles East. Up next will be a tough challenge against Naperville Central in the quarterfinal round.

