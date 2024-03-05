Metea Valley starts the girls water polo season by blanking Hinsdale South 15-0

Swimming and diving is officially in the rearview mirror so that means it’s time for water polo as we begin with the girls at Hinsdale South as Metea Valley is looking to start the season strong on the road. Many returning faces are back in the water for the Mustangs after a 21-win campaign last season. They take on Hinsdale South who is hoping for a better outcome after winning just one game in 2023. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Allison Leslie gets scoring right away

One of the key returners back for the Mustangs is Allison Leslie who dribbles and eyes the bottom left corner where she finds the net and puts Metea in front early 1-0.

2-0 Metea later in the opening period and no it’s not déjà vu it’s just Leslie targeting the back of the net for another goal.

Caroline Dunford is hoping to get something going for the Hornets, but Mustang goalie Julianna Carter denies access.

Mustangs leading 5-0 and Addison Bludgen steps right up with a strong wet shot that looks too easy.

Makayla Paulding caps off a high-scoring first

The marathon first period continues with more Mustang scoring as Makayla Paulding caps off a 9-0 opening quarter after another goal.

New quarter, new scorer, and it’s Kyra Henkle firing that ball into the net. It’s double digits now at 10-0 in favor of Metea Valley

We go back to Addison Bludgen who gets the ball from Sarah Voakes and just sneaks it in for the goal.

Metea Valley is ready is ready for a strong water polo season

Speaking of Voakes, Brook Granger finds her for another tally on the scoreboard. The Mustangs pick up where they left off last year and start the 2024 water polo season with a 15-0 win over Hinsdale South.

