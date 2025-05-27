Metea Valley swings to a 17-1 win over East Aurora in the softball regional quarterfinals

The Metea Valley Mustangs celebrate Memorial Day by taking the field in the softball quarterfinals. Metea hopes to start the new season with a win and advance against an East Aurora team that is eager to pick up win number two on the softball season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Charlie Benesh starts the game off with a punchout on Maria Zuniga in the top of the first inning.

Mustangs come out swinging early

Here come the Metea bats as Maielle Ernser poking her base hit into shallow left field. Ernser heads to second base for a double, which results in a two-run inning, and Metea leads 2-0 after the first.

Back to Chuck Benesh, who gets another punchout and tallies eight K’s in the game.

Here is Ernser batting again in the bottom of the second. Her hit soars over the fielder’s head, and Abby Nayak can jog home for a 3-0 lead.

Up next is Sydney Eakin, who rips one just into fair territory. Here comes Ernser and Benesh, and we have a 5-0 game.

Aleyna French is up and it’s another base hit and RBI for the Mustangs. French, who her teammates call Frenchie, makes it 7-0 after the two run single. MV adds on two more runs to lead 9-0 through two innings.

In the third, Grace Feely jumps in on the action. She rips her hit out to left and turns on the jets for the triple. She scores later in the inning to make it 10-0 Mustangs.

Here is Elena Gonzalez at the plate and she joins the hit parade with a base hit and RBI and the Mustangs are rolling up 17-0 through three.

Chuck Benesh makes history for Metea Valley softball

The Tomcats get a run in the fourth, but that’s enough from there as French and Eakin team up to make the out at first, and this ball game is over. Starting pitcher Charlie Benesh pitches a complete game and is officially the new winningest pitcher for Metea Valley softball with 32 career wins on the mound. The Mustangs win 17-1 and move to the regional semifinals, where they will face Oswego, the number one seed in the sectional.

