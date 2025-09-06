Metea Valley thrashes Plainfield Central 48-7 and secures its first 2-0 Start Since 2011

The sun shines through on a week 2 matchup between the Metea Valley Mustangs and the Plainfield Central Wildcats. The two teams combined for a 1-17 record last season, but both picked up victories in week 1. Metea took down Downers Grove South, while the Wildcats beat Waukegan. Metea looks to start 2-0 for the first time since the 2011 season under new head coach Patrick Sheehan. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley starts on fire against Plainfield Central with a 14-0 lead

The Mustangs get the ball first, and Charlie Larson rolls to his left on a play action. With a Wildcat in his face, he launches it to a wide-open Trent Sterling. Sterling turns upfield for a 33-yard gain, setting up the Mustangs inside the 10.

After a loss of yardage, Larson rolls out of the pocket to his right. He looks and zips on the run to Sterling, who hits the deck to make the catch. He puts his hand up to say “I got it,” and the Mustangs go up 7-0, a repeat of last week, where Sterling also scored the first touchdown.

Sophomore Tommy Morrisette and the Wildcats get the ball and quickly give it up. The handoff goes awry, and Gregory Jordan pounces on it. Metea forces a quick turnover, and it’s all celebration on the Mustang sideline.

Metea gets right after it, Larson fakes a jet sweep and takes it himself, bowling into the end zone. 14-0 Mustangs as the fans are still rolling in.

Larson scores a second touchdown, and Douglas adds another for a 34-0 lead at halftime

Down 14-0, the Wildcats get the ball back in Metea territory. But the snap is unexpected for Morrisette and Metea’s defense gets off the field courtesy of a Plainfield Central miscue once again.

Metea attacks through the air this time, motioning a receiver to the right side. Larson quickly finds a wide-open Christopher Jordan down the field for a big gain.

That play brought us to the end of the first quarter, but not much changes in the second as Larson takes off for his second touchdown run of the night, 21-0 Mustangs.

It wasn’t all rough for Plainfield Central. Here’s Morrisette zipping one down the field to Anthony Storck for a big gain. The Wildcats would not score on the drive, though.

Metea is set up at its 50-yard line; Larson hands it off to Douglas after a nice misdirection. He cuts up a big hole in the middle and takes off for a 43-yard gain.

After a run like that, you have to let your runner punch it in, and that’s exactly what Metea does. It’s easy for Douglas as Metea extends their lead to 28-0 and 34-0 at halftime.

Mustangs run away with a 39-point victory over the Wildcats

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Stephon Griffin comes around on the jet sweep and is the latest Wildcat to fumble. This time ,Bryson Shoemaker hops on it for Metea, and it’s a dream start to the second half for the Mustangs, who’ve now gotten 3 takeaways in the game.

Not long after, Marquis Brown punctuates a perfect Metea start. Metea leads 41-0, and they have a running clock.

Driving late in the third quarter, Morrisette has a Mustang in his face immediately. He moves back and lobs one up that’s a free interception for Shoemaker. Shoemaker is eventually tackled, but the fourth turnover of the game adds insult to injury. Metea goes on to win 48-7, improving to 2-0. 3 rushing touchdowns for Larson led the way, on top of 4 takeaways and 0 turnovers. Metea plays Naperville North next week on the road in the first of their conference games.