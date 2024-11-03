Metea Valley’s Addison Torain sprawls for the clutch dig in the Regional final

We’ll head to a Regional final in Volleyball where Metea Valley’s Addison Torain sprawls out for a great dig and earns our girls’ play of the week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley’s Addison Torain helps the Mustangs close out the IHSA Regional Final

After winning the first set, the Mustangs trailed in the second set 13-14. However, they go on a run, and this play was the spark! Geneva tries to dump it over, but Torain the Mustang lays out and keeps the play alive! Metea gets the kill from Maddie Hopkins. Let’s see this one again.

After this hit by Torain, the Mustangs jumped ahead 16-14 and went on to win the second set, 25-16.

