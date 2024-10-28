Metea Valley’s Patrick Maroney saves a hattrick of penalties in the playoffs

Metea Valley’s Patrick Maroney comes up with a hat-trick of saves in the penalty shootout against Marmion. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley’s Patrick Maroney denies the Cadets in the Regional Semifinals

First, the Mustang watches the kick, dives left, and secures the catch. Then, Maroney dances around in goal, distracting the kicktaker, as the Mustang once again times the penalty, perfectly!

Marmion needs to score here, but Maroney stands on his head for a third save in the penalty shootout! His teammates run over to celebrate the win, as Metea defeats Marmion 6-4 on penalties.

