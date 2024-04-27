Metea Valley’s Reese Valha hits three straight home runs

Mustang softball sits on top of the DVC standings, and Metea Valley’s Reese Valha was on top of the world after hitting three home runs against Waubonsie Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley’s Reese Valha connects on three straight dingers

The Mustangs trailed by four in the bottom of the first, but Valha quickly helped Metea get going. She hits a solo shot here to make it 4-1.

In the next inning, the Mustang is once again up with no runners on base but it’s no problem as she hammers it out to centerfield for another solo homer. That ties the game at four!

Now at the plate for a third time, Valha hits her third home run and it’s a no-doubter! What a way to start the game at the plate, and Metea’s entire offense was cooking as well. The Mustangs hit five home runs, and mercy-ruled their rivals, Waubonsie, by the final score of 19-7.

