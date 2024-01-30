Metea Valley’s Will Ashford posterizes a defender

Our Boys Play of The Week sees Metea Valley’s Will Ashford rise above the rim for a slam over a Waubonsie defender. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Metea Valley’s Will Ashford dunks on a Warrior

Opening minutes of the game, the Mustangs get the ball past half-court. Dominic Smith cuts down the baseline and lays it off to Ashford who wastes no time to dunk all over the defender. A great pass and an even better finish, as it sparked some life for Metea.

Let’s take one more look at the play. Ashford has had some great dunks this season, but this one might be the best.

