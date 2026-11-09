Metea’s Olivia Linduska earns a pair of wins in the swimming sectional

Let’s dive into the Metea Valley pool for our girls’ Play of the Week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Mustang Olivia Linduska displays a strong showing in the girls’ swimming 50 freestyle, a race that needs a photo finish, with Linduska touching the wall first by three-tenths of a second. She’s not done yet. In the 100-yard freestyle, she once again finds herself in a close battle and takes another narrow finish by just eight-tenths of a second, capping a two-for-one sectional special. Those wins help Linduska punch her tickets to state and earn our Play of the Week.

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