Michael Frieri will not be denied

For the Play of the Week, Michael Frieri earns a hard-fought goal. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

After winning the super-sectional on Tuesday, Benet Academy is back in action in a state semifinal matchup against Wheaton Academy boys lacrosse. Last season, the Warriors defeated the Redwings 11-3 in the super-sectional.

He fights through the Wheaton defense by splitting two defenders. He eventually takes a shot that knocks him down. He rolls, gets back up, then shoots while rolling a second time and it goes in. What an unbelievable effort as he rolls not once, but twice and is still able to put it in. Michael Frieri would not be denied.

After a couple Wheaton goals, Aiden Weisenborn surveys the defense from behind the net. He finds Noah Miller cutting inside and he scores his 3rd goal of the game. Wheaton goes on to win 17-10, advancing to the state championship game against St. Viator.

