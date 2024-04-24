Micheal Johnson makes the kick save and kickstarts the Waubonsie comeback

Our Boys Play of The Week comes from Micheal Johnson of Waubonsie Volleyball who shows off the defense with a kick save. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Micheal Johnson kickstarts the Waubonsie comeback

After winning the first set 25-23, the Warriors are down by six in the second and are looking for a spark. Both sides get in on the action before Johnson tries for the kill. He gets blocked, and the ball looks like it’s dropping to the floor, but the Warrior kicks it up to keep the play alive.

Metea then tries for a kill of their own, but the WV blockers say no! Just a great effort all around, but we have to take another look.

Johnson shows off his soccer volleying ability and earns our Boys Play of The Week.

