Morgan Park wins Plainfield North IHSA Girls Bowling Sectional

We are at Echo Lanes in Morris for an IHSA Girls Bowling Sectional. Although no DVC schools advanced as a team, Neuqua Valley juniors Aniya Emerson and Chanel Edwards advanced as individuals. Let’s see who will move on to the State Finals next weekend in Rockford! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Chanel Edwards records the best afternoon score from anyone at the IHSA Girls Bowling Sectional

Kickstarting things off is Edwards of Neuqua Valley. After a series of 606 for the morning, she does even better in the afternoon. She scores a 231 in game four.

Emerson is the next Wildcat junior to attack the lanes! In her first Sectional appearance, she picks up a strike here.

Morgan Park and Lockport go to battle for the Sectional title

After Morgan Park won back-to-back Chicago Public League city championships for the first time since 2011-2012, the Mustangs look to make some noise in IHSA. Senior LaShaun Tasker-Lewis bowls a strike!

Mustang teammate Bree Stewart joins the strike party, as the Morgan Park senior hits her mark.

Next up is Andrew Thunderbolts senior Emilie Lewis, as the ball rolls into the pocket for a solid strike. She leads all bowlers on the day with an overall score of 1343.

Donning the blue and gold bows, Richards senior Natalie Stahulak steps right up, and the Bulldog takes care of business.

Lockport sophomore Alyvia Mataisek makes her presence known, as she delivers the strike. She ends the day with a total score of 1145, as the Sectional title is coming down between Lockport and Morgan Park.

Lockport junior Brooke Stroud delivers a strike and also the highest individual score for the Porters on the day at 1179.

Supported by Andrew’s vibrant team chants, Kaidence Bruno gets her adrenaline and celebration pumping as the ball thunders down the lane for a strike. She bowls to a score of 1236.

Edwards becomes the first Neuqua bowler since 2006 to make the State finals

Wildcat Aniya Emerson makes another appearance, making it look all too easy as she delivers the blow to the pins. She concludes a great junior season!

Wildcat Chanel Edwards’ string of success continues with another strike! Edwards ends the day with the second-highest score from any bowler. She’s also the first Neuqua Valley bowler since 2006 to head to state! Her afternoon series is the best for anyone at the sectional.

After knocking out all the pins, Richards junior Katie Barr is rewarded nicely with high-fives all around. Richards finishes the day in fourth place as a team, with a team score of 5310.

Morgan Park looks to pull ahead of Lockport as Sophomore Qyanna Pinckney gets another strike for the Mustangs. She finishes at the top Morgan Park bowler with a score of 1181.

Bree Stewart is up again for the Mustangs, taking charge with a nice strike. Morgan Park takes home the first-place plaque with a team score of 5648. Lockport finishes just 19 pins back in second, while Andrew and Richards secure the final team spots for the state meet in third and fourth respectively!