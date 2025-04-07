Mustang Claire Desrosiers speeds around the bases for a triple

It might’ve been spring break, but Claire Desrosiers and Metea Valley softball were on campus to host Bolingbrook, where Desrosiers smacks a triple into the corner. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Claire Desrosiers records a triple for Metea Valley softball

Already up 6-2 in the fourth, the lefty hitter steps up and sends a rocket over the right fielder’s head! Desrosiers rounds first and sprints all the way to third for a triple! Let’s see it again, as the Mustang would go on to score later in the inning.

Metea Valley defeated Bolingbrook 12-2.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.