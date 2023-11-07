Mustang Katie Schuele doesn’t give up on defense for Metea Valley

This week’s Girls Play of The Week comes from Mustang Katie Schuele of Metea Valley volleyball, as the Mustangs met up with Glenbard West in the sectional semifinals. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Mustang Katie Schuele lays out for the dig

Metea leads 17-14 in the first set, as they get the serve over to Glenbard West. The Hilltoppers don’t provide a threat on the return but set up their blockers in front of the net to deny the Mustang attack, as Schuele shows us why she’s a Division One commit. The sprawling dig keeps the rally going and Metea secures a point on the next time around through a Maddie Hopkins kill.

To the slow-mo, we go, as Schuele, the Eastern Carolina commit, put everything on the line for this week’s Girls Play of The Week.

