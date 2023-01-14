Mustangs knab seventh straight win after dominating the Redhawks

After a three game skid the Metea Valley boys basketball team has won six straight and is undefeated so far in the new year. They take on conference rival Naperville Central who celebrates dad’s night and is still searching for their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Nick Schroder with a big night after nearly missing the game

Metea trails 4-2 early on and Nick Schroder who nearly missed the game isn’t missing his time to shine and isn’t missing this three ball. Mustangs grab the lead 5-4.

Now it’s central’s turn to display three and it’s Simon Krugliakovas getting the call and sinks it.

Raining Three’s Early

It’s raining three’s early and Jackson Corbett takes the next shot and bingo. That one breaks an early tie.

Now the Mustangs get fisty in the paint. James Parker misses but finds a way to get the ball back and drop the duce. Metea leads 16-13 after one.

Redhawks continue to live and die with the three and yup it’s Krugliakovas again from downtown. They trim the MV lead down to two 20-18.

Metea keeps on scoring

Offensive boards were crucial for the Mustnags. Jahki Gray gets the miss and takes that’s no good but there’s Will Ashford with the put back and the foul.

Then Schroeder continues his assault from behind the line from the same spot. Nobody see’s but he see’s nothing but net. It’s a double digit for the visitors.

Now Gray wants to do some scoring. So he literally does it all himself getting the steal and going coast to coast for two.

Central and Krugliakovas will not just go away. He gets the the Chase Reeder assists and swishes it home. 38-29 Mustangs at the half.

The home team keeps that momentum in the second half as Ivan Najdovski fights off Corbett and scores.

Mustangs hit run away mode

Then Metea steals the momentum as Gray finds Ashford and look out below it’s a dunk for the junior. 11 points for Ashford.

Nick Schroeder leads the squad with 16 points and this shot helps cap off an explosive second half for Metea. They win 73-49.

