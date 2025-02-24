Nalia Clifford hits from across half-court for Neuqua basketball

Neuqua Valley girls basketball took on Downers Grove North in the Regional Semis, where Nalia Clifford hits from deep, and I mean from ‘way’ downtown against the Trojans! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Nalia Clifford hits the half-court shot for Neuqua Valley girls basketball in the IHSA Regional Semis

Clifford receives the pass, takes a couple of dribbles, and lets one fly from across the halfcourt line. It goes off the glass and in, right as the buzzer sounds! What a shot from the Wildcat star, let’s see this one again.

Clifford’s shot would put Neuqua up 8-7 at the end of the first. The Wildcats end up falling to DGN, but it doesn’t take away this amazing play from Clifford!

