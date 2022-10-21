Naomi Dowd With Some Impressive Hang Time

For the Play of the Week, it’s girls volleyball with Naomi Dowd showing some impressive hang time at the net. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Senior Night at Waubonsie Valley as the final week of the regular season is here. Neuqua Valley girls volleyball hoping to keep pace in the DVC race while the Warriors look to string some wins together heading into the postseason.

She initially attempts a kill, but Neuqua is on the return. Naomi Dowd then moves to the other side to the court and she’s ready for the spike as she rises up while using her left hand for the block. An great play being able to hang in the air and stop the kill attempt.

Katelyn Chiu serving up 24-22. The Warriors scramble to get the ball over, which eventually they do. But that leaves them a little out of sorts. That allows Eleanor O’Neal to fly in for the kill to end the set 25-22. Neuqua Valley still alive in the DVC championship hunt with a 7-2 conference record, but the Cats need some help from Waubonsie to upset Naperville North on Thursday if they want to earn the conference crown.

