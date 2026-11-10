Naper Valley skates through Lincoln-Way for a 4-2 win

Summit Ice Center is the host site for early-season girls’ hockey. The Naper Valley Warriors travel south outside of Lockport to compete against the Lincoln Way Southsiders. The Warriors fell to New Trier 4-1 while Lincoln Way tied with Glenbrook last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A pair of goals tie things early

Early in the game, Naper Valley’s Olivia Vertucci has the puck and skates her way toward the net. She swings down low as southsider Aarcia Gracia goes for the save.

With about 8 minutes left in the first period, Warrior Avery Ebben sends a quick pass to Lily Sherman, who shoots and scores up front. Her goal puts Naper Valley up 1-0.

Lincoln-Way is looking for offensive pressure at the other end. Samantha Bonarek snaps a shot on net, but it is denied by Sophia Most.

Late in the period, Naper Valley works the puck around. Sarah Yates fires on goal, but can’t get the score.

With the second period underway, Bonarek looks to get on the board for Lincoln-Way. Her attempt at a goal gets stopped by Most.

The Southsiders are still in action. Anna Gabey passes the puck to Bonarek and skates her way past the Warrior defense with the ice to herself. She puts it through for the equalizer and the team’s first goal of the night.

Naper Valley comes out on top

The Warriors respond; Neve Johnston skates down the rink to get the puck while avoiding Bonarek’s defense. Johnston gets the puck and fires a bullet down low for the score. At the end of the second, the Warriors hold a one-goal lead.

A couple of minutes into the third period, a triple-team work of Mariah Vaughn, Annabelle Wohlfahrt, and Lauren Deutsch passes the puck around. Deutsch goes for a wrist shot up close to extend the lead to 4-1.

Later on, Olivia Vertucci and Isabel Gerlach battle for possession at the wall; Vertucci gets back on offense and goes for the goal. However, Aarcia Gracia is there for the save.

With about a minute left on the clock, Lincoln-Way is not giving up. Victoria Skwarek skates her way to the net and adds a tally to Southside’s total. Despite the late goal, it’s the Naper Valley Warriors taking home a 4-2 victory over Lincoln Way.

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