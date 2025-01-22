Naper Valley Warriors Hockey skates past Loyola 3-1

The girls of Loyola Hockey are at All Seasons Ice Arena for a matchup against the Naper Valley Warriors. The Warriors enter after beating Maine, while the Ramblers are coming off a loss against Glenbrook last Sunday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naper Valley strikes early in the first

Skating into the first period, Lily Sherman of Naper Valley gets her team on the board by putting the puck inside the net for a goal with over ten minutes left in the first period.

Loyola is looking to get on the board. Lily Bowman fires her puck towards goal, but it gets caught by Caroline Hurst’s glove.

With about nine minutes left in the first period, Madisyn Kammer wants to increase the lead, but Sophia Most denies her shot.

Madelyn Pasterick is looking to increase the lead for her team, and she sends the puck flying into the net for a 2-0 Naper Valley lead.

In the second period, Rambler Annie Benson skates her way towards goal. She shoots, but Most makes the stop.

Ella Walbert secrues the win over Loyola

A chase ensues for the puck as Hailey McClain crashes into Rambler Lily Bowman. Ella Walbert catches up and scores to make it 3-0 Warriors.

In the third period, Rambler May Srichandra passes to Julia Carrigan who buries the puck inside the net.Loyola gets on the board, however, the Naper Valley Warriors holds on to win it 3-1.

