Naper Valley Warriors uses a strong first period to take down Glenbrook

The Naper Valley Warriors Girls’ Hockey team faces Glenbrook in a mid-season matchup. The Warriors and Glenbrook met in November, drawing 2-2. Glenbrook looks to improve to 4-5 on the year as Naper Valley attempts to get back to in the win collum after losing 3 of their last 4 games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naper Valley Warriors score two in the first

Just a minute into the match, Warriors’ forward McKenna Walsh wins a faceoff and the puck comes around to Jordan Heffernan. Heffernan’s shot deflects right into Walsh’s path and the team’s leading scorer makes it 1-0 early on.

Not long after Walsh’s goal, Glenbrook’s Amanda Rosen gets a breakaway and finds Mary Vergamini whose shot is saved by Paige Simpson.

With time dwindling in the first period, Walsh is on the puck again as she toe-drags around a Glenbrook defender and goes top shelf for her second goal of the game. Naper Valley leads 2-0 after the first period.

Glenbrook doesn’t let up too easy though, as Rosen skates up the ice and calmly finds Molly Nicoll who sneaks it past Simpson. This goal halves the deficit as Naper Valley takes a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Naper Valley tries to hang onto the lead in the third

After Madelyn Pasterick wins the puck back, Naper Valley plays it to Neve Johnson whose wrist shot is saved by the Glenbrook goalie.

Glenbrook goes to an empty net with 2 minutes left as Walsh’s hat trick chance goes wide of the net. Glenbrook looks to recover but the pass is taken by Madeline Bryant who sees the opportunity and closes the door on Glenbrook with the empty net goal. The Warriors take down Glenbrook by a final score of 3-1.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!