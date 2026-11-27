The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association recently announced the 2026 All-State football teams. Several Naperville-area players made the list in Class 8A .

Naperville North and Naperville Central were well represented

The lone All-State first team selection is Naperville North linebacker John Lyons. The senior helped the Huskies win the DuPage Valley Conference and earn their first postseason victory in over 15 years, leading the team with 77 tackles, nine of them for loss. He also recorded four sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. Lyons was also named the DVC Defensive Player of the Year.

His teammate JT Hill was named an All-State honorable mention. The junior defensive end led the team with 16 tackles for loss, recording four sacks and a blocked kick. Hill was also named the DVC Lineman of the Year.

The other District 203 school, Naperville Central, saw two team members make the 8A All-State honorable mention roster. Senior linebacker Justin Skryd made plays all over the defense, racking up 87 tackles, seven for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble, helping the Redhawks to a 6-5 record and a playoff victory over Warren Township.

On the offensive side of the ball, dynamic Redhawk wide receiver Mark Williams was an explosive threat for the passing game, hauling in 56 catches for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 350 all-purpose yards as a returner. The junior was named the DVC Offensive Player of the Year.