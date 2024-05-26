Naperville area schools compete at the IHSA 3A Boys State Track & Field Finals

The Cicadas have migrated to Eastern Illinois University and so did a huge crowd of people for the 3A Boys IHSA State Track & Field Finals. Naperville Area Schools such as Naperville Central, Metea Valley, and Neuqua Valley are here to compete for the IHSA state trophy, even if that means competing against the Cicadas on this sunny day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central’s Maverick Ohle competes in Shot Put and Discuss

Let’s start the meet with the Shot Put from Naperville Central’s Maverick Ohle, the sectional champ throws an attempt at 17.12 meters, placing the Redhawk in ninth place. While Kaden Garland of Oak Park River Forest wins the shot put at 20.05 meters.

Onto the Discus is Ohle again. It’s a good throw for the Redhawk as his attempt is 48.92 meters which gives him twelfth place.

The state champion for discus goes to Cary Grove’s Reece Ihenacho. The Trojan throws a huge attempt of 62.61 meters. It’s a PR and the top spot on the podium for discus.

Neuqua Valley’s Nick Pennington soars to second place in the Pole Vault

Cheering from the stands is the Neuqua Valley crowd, supporting Wildcat Nick Pennington in the Pole Vault. Pennington runs like the wind and makes a huge jump to clear the bar with a PR of 5.05 meters, securing second place. Lake Villa’s Paul Migas takes home the win at 5.20 meters.

To the track, it’s the 4X800 Relay. Naperville Central’s Patrick Clune passes the baton to Jack Graham to keep the relay event going. In the end, it’s anchor Ryan Eddington of Downers Grove North along with Will Surratt, Grant Schroder, and Philip Cupial take home the state win for the 4X800 Relay while Naperville Central finishes the year in twelfth at state.

Wildcat runner Zac Close finishes fourth in the 3200 Meter race

Up next is the 3200 meter with Neuqua Valley’s Zac Close, along with Benet Academy’s Finn Richards. The Wildcat starts the race by traveling with a pack of runners. Later on, it’s Barrington’s Joe Bregenzer leading the race followed by Wheaton Warrenville South’s Josiah Narayanan and Close. In the end, it’s Bregenzer who takes home the top spot, and Ben Crane of New Trier takes second place. Close finishes in fourth.

IHSA Boys Track 110 Meter Hurdles is decided by a millisecond

The 110-meter hurdles is a close race as Quinton Peterson of Lemont in lane five takes second place while Rolling Meadows Noah Heiber in lane eight takes home the win with a time of 14.10 secs. A millisecond faster than Peterson.

The Hurdles are cleared for the 100 meter dash along with Metea Valley’s Daniel Pere. This event was a close one for Oak Park’s Caleb Schulz and O’Fallon’s Omar Mims. But it’s Schulz with enough speed to win the 100 meter dash, while Pere the Mustang takes eighth place.

We go to the 300 Meter Hurdles. Naperville Central’s Bode Smith is running this event. During the race, Homewood Flossmoor’s Myles Ellis in lane six is close to Wheaton Warrenville’s South Amari Williams in lane four. The Tiger charges down the stretch, resulting in Williams taking home the win while Smith takes fifth place.

Edwardsville and Oak Park River Forest tie on team scoring at the IHSA 3A Boys State Track & Field Finals

The final event of the day is the 4X400 Relay with Redhawk Chard Earl getting off to a good start. In the end however, it’s Belleville West’s Demarion Fountain, Damarrione Williams, Calvin Nolan, and Troy McLean taking home first place. With Naperville Central placing eighth.

As for the overall state meet final score; Edwardsville and Oak Park River Forest tie for first place with a score of 49, and Grayslake Central is just behind with 46.

