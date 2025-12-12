Naperville Area wrestling teams grapple in inaugural DVC Wrestling Duals

Wrestling Duals Naperville takes us out to DeKalb we go for the inaugural DVC wrestling duals, featuring five of our area teams and host DeKalb. Each team will wrestle three opponents, so let’s hit the mats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea gets an early spark in the lightweights

At 106, Metea’s Jose Garcia defends the Diontae Calhoun takedown and gets on top for some points. Garcia wins by fall and goes two for three despite the Mustangs falling to DeKalb Central and North.

Over to Neuqua, where Cardevion Gordon cradles up Rowen Patel from Central and holds him down long enough for the pin at 113 pounds.

More from the Wildcats as Karson Foley looks to recover after Max Venecia takes him down. Foley reverses gear, takes control of the 144 bout, and wins by pin. Great showing by Neuqua, but the cats go 0-3 on the night.

To the Waubonsie side, featuring Chase Nailos driving all over Jaden Milner. Nailos takes the 165-pound showdown by Tech Fall.

Leo Hobson displays a series of pins

Here is Leo Hobson falling victim to the bear hug, but he reacts and turns over Jayden Coleman. Hobson applies a headlock and lets the official determine the outcome, which results in a pin. That’s one way to turn it around.

Back to Hobson in his next match, showing no love to Jayden Davis, and brings him down to the mat. Later on, the heavyweight displays a great escape, retakes command, and holds on for dear life, which culminates in a pin for Hobson. Hobson goes 3-3 in his matches.

Naperville Central and North put on a strong showing in the Wrestling Duals

Now we go to Naperville North. Adam Beedon nails Gordon on his back and claims victory via fall. Sticking with Adam as he takes on Metea’s Alan Macias. He doesn’t get the pin in this one but nothing wrong with a tech fall.

Up next is his brother Ryan, who rides the bull of Vikram Nambrar. Though Ryan wants more so he tallies up all the points he can and wins by Tech Fall.

Kai Balice caps off the Huskies ‘ three-for-three team performance in the dual with a tech fall of his own on Desmond Stribley.

Finally, here’s Naperville Central. At 106, Alexi Aguinaldo performs the double leg takedown against Kevin McElhone. It’s all over from there because Aguinaldo locks up McElhone in the chicken wing, and that’s good enough for a pin.

At 144, Jacob Cochran turns Joe Malcolm into the half nelson, and what do you know, it’s another pin.

Over to Nic Olvera in the 175-pound match as he runs up the scoreboard on Lucas Marcoux, leading to a tech fall victory.

More pins on display this time from Paul Peradotti, who wins all three of his matches.

Let’s wrap up with Caelen Young getting the pin over Waubonsie’s Jamarion Lee. Naperville Central, North, and DeKalb all go 3-0 in the DVC Wrestling Dual.

