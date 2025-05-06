Naperville boys gymnasts compete at the 2025 Glenbard West Sectional

Naperville boys gymnasts from Central and North travel to Glenbard West for a Boys Gymnastics Sectional! Seven other teams are ready to compete, and it’s the first year that North will have Sophomore, Stas Kalabayda, competing in the postseason. Central is coming off a fifth-place finish at the conference meet while North took second. The top five in each event move on to state, with at-large qualifiers being named later this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Osacar Binkowski records an 8.95 on the floor for Naperville Central gymnastics

Starting with the floor routine and with some of the gymnasts from Naperville Central. Here’s Xander Barhaugh getting it going for the Redhawks, then let’s see the end of fellow senior teammate, Adam Martin, who lands the roundoff for the judges.

Landon Lucero is the next to attack the floor for Central and does well on this pass. Let’s see the Redhawk go around one more time, and this routine picks him up a score of 8.15. Ultimately, Oscar Binkowski would score at 8.95, the highest score from any event on the night from any Redhawk!

Naperville North’s Finn Coyle is the next to attack the floor, as he soars to a score of 8.1, the second-best from any Huskie. This routine also marks Coyles best score from the night!

Now we get our first look at Kalabayda of Naperville North. He attacks the lane and shows off the moves. He wraps it up with this flip and scores in seventh at 9.10.

No local gymnasts automatically qualify in the top five, as Glenbard West’s Louie Diab takes first, and the Wheaton Co-Op duo of Jack Ongstad and Patrick Malone take second and third, respectively.

The vault saw North’s Kalabayda take second with a great score of 9.75, but it isn’t good enough for first after a 9.9 from Diab! Danny Javier, and Jae Newman take third and fourth, and Ongstad gets fifth.

Albert Rustandi and Stas Kalabayda take control of the Horizontal Bars for Naperville North gymnastics

Moving over to the Horizontal bar and starting with Huskie Albert Rustandi, who flings himself up and repositions around the bar. Let’s just watch what Rustandi can do! He eventually gets ready for the exit, en route to a score of 7.7.

We have our first automatic qualifier from our Naperville teams, as Stas Kalabayda takes control of the Horizontal bar! The Huskie locks in with great movement on the apparatus, and this routine is good enough for a score of 9.25, and a tie for third place along with Diab of Glenbard West. Ongstad and Malone go one-two for the Wheaton Co-Op.

Now over to the pommel horse with Kazim Syed of Naperville Central as he does a nice job moving around the apparatus. Syed and the coaches love it, as it gives the Redhawks a score inside the top 15!

Rustandi the Huskie is now up and closing his routine, as he gets a score of 7.2, the second best from any of our Naperville gymnasts!

Like we’ve seen many times tonight, it’s Kalabayda who wraps up this event! Anddddd, just like we’ve seen throughout the year, the Huskie does well enough for a score over 9, this time getting a 9.2 on the pommel horse. He’s our last of the Naperville boys gymnasts to compete on the night. He finishes tied in fourth with Geneva’s Dante DiSilvestro, while GBW’s Brendan Ong and John Mammoser take second and third, respectively. Jack Ongstad finishes in first for Wheaton.

Naperville boys gymnasts wrap it up on the Still Rings and Parallel Bars

The Still Rings saw three routines over a score of nine, including Kalabayda with a 9.10. Ongstad of Wheaton and Diab of GBN get first and second, respectively, while Anderson DeTolve of Geneva and Ong of GBW wrap up the final automatic qualifying spots.

On the parallel bars, once again, it’s Ongstad with the first-place medal after a 9.85 performance. Dante DiSilvestro ties in second for Geneva, alongside GBW’s Mammoser at 9.55. We have a three-way tie in third place with Kalabayda among the pile at 9.35. Malone of Wheaton is also in there, along with Diab of GBW!

The team scores see the hosting Hilltoppers take first place at 164.05, sending their team to the state finals. The Huskies finish in fourth, with Kalabayda qualifying for State in the all-around. The Redhawks end in sixth, as gymnasts wait for at-large qualifications later this week.