Naperville Central baseball survives a late surge to beat Neuqua Valley in the DVC opener

It's the DVC baseball opener for Naperville Central as the Redhawks welcome Neuqua Valley for game one. The Wildcats come in winning their last two out of three games, while the Redhawks look to put behind a 1-2 stretch from last week.

Right away Mike Langan helps out Neuqua with a ground ball that leaves the infield for a base hit.

However, Joe Czuba has other plans, throwing to Cooper Page at second to nab Langan and retire the side.

It’s the Redhawk’s turn to swing the bats with Casey Cooperkawa. He launches a rocket that lands in the gap of left center for a double. Cooperkawa hits seconds base and celebrates Karate Kid style.

Michael Page swings a hit into left center, which allows Cooperkawa to score to make it 1-0 Redhawks. Page scores on a passed ball to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead after one.

In the third, the Wildcats get on the board with Joe Barkley, who targets center field, resulting in a triple and two RBI as Andy Barkley and Owen Shannon cross home plate, tying the game at 2-2.

Redhawks use a strong third inning to grow the lead

The two teams trade a run to even the game at three as we hit the bottom of the third. Collin Hay flies this shot out to left and a sprinting Michael Page makes it home safely to put Central back in front at 4-3.

The hit parade continues will Eli Jarrell blasting a drive to center, two more runs score and it’s 6-3 Redhawks after the Jarrell triple

Joe Czuba adds more insurance with another RBI base hit. Jarrell comes home, and Naperville Central leads 7-3 thanks to a five-run third inning.

Kiet Truong helps Neuqua Valley get back in the game

We go to the fifth inning as Kiet Truong skyrockets a fly to right, and Roan Orlanes loses the ball in the sun and wind. It’s get down and Mike Langan scores to get a spark going for the Cats who trail 7-4.

Momentum stays with Neuqua in the bottom of the fifth, with Joe Barkley making a diving catch to keep the game within three runs.

Naperville Central looks to close things out in the top of the seventh. Zach Chiz hits this moon shot where no fielder can get it. Mike Langan turns the corner and scores another run. Josh Repmann crosses the plate later in the inning to make it a 7-6 ball game.

Naperville Central baseball starts the DVC slate with a win

With the tying run on base, Sam Wildoe represents the go ahead run at the plate. Redhawk reliever Reid Chamberalin shuts the door with a strikeout to end the game, as Naperville Central takes the conference opener 7-6.

