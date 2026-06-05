Naperville Central baseball takes a 2-0 sectional semi win over Hinsdale Central

It’s sectional time for high school baseball as Naperville Central runs into the Lockport semifinals after a 1-0 regional final win over Naperville North. Now the Redhawks have two things up next on their postseason checklist. Winning a sectional semi for the first time since 2012 and taking down Hinsdale Central. The Red Devils are fresh off a come-from-behind win over Benet Academy in the regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Let’s go to the bottom of the second with a runner on for the Redhawks. Casey Cooperkawa chops into a fielder’s choice where Ryley Orlanes tries to score, but the throw home is in time as Dylan Kassab tags him for the out.

The Redhawks also make plays in the field, even with a foul ball, as catcher Ashton Feldott makes runs around and makes the catch to retire the side.

King Mike Page follows up with a base hit down the middle, and the Hawks have ducks on the pond.

A walk equals a run for Naperville

The bases are loaded with Ryan Pall at the plate. He takes ball four, and that is how the Redhawks get their first run as Dylan Martin comes home. It’s 1-0 Naperville through three.

Grant Umbright continues to help his team by catching a batter looking for strike three in the fourth.

Umbright thinks PJ Doppke hits into a routine flyout, but Jermaine Kenady loses it in the light, and the ball gets down. Doppke heads to second with a two-out double.

Umbright regains focus, throws the heat, and racks up another strikeout. The score remains 1-0 Redhawks after four.

The Devils try again in the sixth with Wes Novatney getting a favorable bloop. Or will he? It lands in play, but Jermaine Kenady fires to Cooper Page at second, who tags Novatney for the out. How about that 9-6 play to maintain the narrow lead?

Redhawks get more insurance in the sixth

In the bottom of the sixth, Kenady sends a ball deep into left and over the fielder’s head. Kenady gets the boys fired up with a two-out double.

Up next is Casey Cooperkawa, who sends another hit to left. Kenady gets the green light to go home, it’s a photo finish at the plate, and Kenady is safe. The Redhawks take a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh.

Naperville Central baseball is still standing

Umbright stays on the mound, looking to seal the deal. Umbright gets a swing and a miss, and this ball game is over. For the first time since 2012, Naperville Central is moving on to the baseball sectional finals. A complete game for Grant Umbright to go with ten K’s, which culminates in a 2-0 win. The Redhawks will face Downers Grove North in the sectional championship on Saturday morning, weather permitting.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.