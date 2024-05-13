Naperville Central baseball uses a strong third inning to sweep Metea Valley

With the regular season of baseball winding down, Naperville Central takes to the field for the final conference game against Metea Valley. The Mustangs are hoping to avoid the series sweep and snap a three-game slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

In the top of the first inning, Redhawk pitcher Reid Chamberlain goes to one, two, and three right away to help set the tone.

Mustang pitcher Tyler Gluting is in a little jam, but he also gets a punchout, and that keeps the zeroes on the board after one.

Bats come alive for both teams

A likely pitcher’s duel is officially out the window in the following frame because Cooper Page gets a hit that lands right into left-center, and coming home is Henry Paul, and it’s 1-0 Central.

It’s 2-0 Central, and it’s the Mustangs’ turn to hit in the top of the third. Matt Reilly crushes this out to left center and bye-bye. The solo moonshot by Reilly cuts the Central lead in half.

Then Owen Myket steps up to the plate with a base hit, which brings in Kyle Bucher, and this game is tied at two after Metea responds.

In the bottom of the third, Joe Czuba delivers with a swing that has some hangtime, but once it gets down, Jacob Gervase can come on home and the Redhawks take the lead back 3-2.

The sun shines back out on the Central bats as Josh Burner chops one off an infielder’s glove, and another run scores. It’s 5-2 Central.

Bruno King does the same thing. Base hit with a runner crossing the plate, 6-2 Central.

Troy Kashul goes yard

Now Troy Kashul wants to pump up the fun, and yes, we’re still in the third inning. He absolutely smacks this one out to left and center, and goodbye. Kashul, with a three-run nuke, has the Redhawks up 10-2.

Chase Reeder what do you got? It’s a fly ball that lands in fair territory which means extra bases for Reeder.

Naperville Central baseball gets it done

Aiden Clark pokes one just into right center, and you guessed it, another run scores as Reeder touches the plate. A ten-run third inning helps the Redhawks to a 12-3 win over the Mustangs to wrap up the DVC regular season.

