Naperville Central basketball alum Mike Wilson takes charge for his alma mater

He's brought the energy to the program like that every game, and he's brought the love back to the school for basketball," said Naperville Central Basketball player TJ Hillman.

Mike Wilson returns to his Naperville Central varsity roots

There is a new voice calling out instructions on the sidelines for Naperville Central boys basketball this winter, but a familiar face. Former Redhawk standout and 2001 graduate Mike Wilson takes over as only the third Central head boys basketball coach since 1979.

Wilson spent his days at Naperville Central playing under the program’s two previous head coaches, the recently retired Pete Kramer, who coached Wilson on the sophomore team. He played college basketball for one season at Lewis University, and the next three starring for his hometown North Central College Cardinals. From there he began his coaching and teaching career at Naperville Central in 2006, building up his resume to take the head coaching job this season following Coach Kramer’s 20 seasons leading the Hawks.

“My primary job will always be in the classroom, which I take very seriously. However, knowing that he was moving into retirement, so I started thinking about what a program would look like if I had the opportunity,” said Naperville Central boys basketball coach Mike Wilson.

“Pete Kramer has been, awesome in the transition, helping me with questions that I didn’t even know were going to have questions before the job comes along so, I’m taking many things I learned from them and bringing it to these guys,” said Wilson.

Coaching career started right out of college

Wilson spent his entire coaching career thus far at his alma mater coaching the freshman girls, JV girls, and all levels of boys basketball, however, this is his first season as a varsity coach.

“I think basketball is basketball, and you’ll tend to get what you put into it out of it. I think regardless of the level and how nuanced you can be with that level, that’s always going to be my primary goal is the experience of the boys and making sure that we’re getting the most out of season as possible,” said Naperville Central boys basketball coach Mike Wilson.

New coach creating confident players

Having a coach who has experience at every high school level gives the current varsity players excitement and a fresh perspective which will lead to long-term development.

“He cares a lot. In the off-season, we’re in the gym the whole summer getting shots up every day. Every other day and he was always here, dedicated. I think he’s brought a lot of energy and passion to basketball at Central here,” said Naperville Central senior basketball player Alex Laibo.

“A lot of his philosophies are different. He also brought a brother system to the program, which I love. The senior guys are going to the freshmen guys, and many of the guys in the program didn’t know each other very well,” said Naperville Central Basketball player TJ Hillman.

While the results on the court may not be immediate, Wilson, who won a regional championship as a junior with the Redhawks in 2000, is confident in what he sees in his program and hopes to get Naperville Central boys basketball back to its winning ways.

“I think our boys are competing in every game. We haven’t seen the wins come as frequently as we want, but if we trust the process and continue to work every day, that success will come but the success is in the growth, and we’re seeing a lot of that these first few weeks,” said Wilson.

