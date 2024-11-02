Naperville Central beats West Aurora on pens and moves on to SuperSectionals

After defeating Plainfield Central on pens, Naperville Central takes on West Aurora in the Sectional final. Last round, the Blackhawks upset one-seed Naperville North for a ninth straight win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central and West Aurora play 80 scoreless minutes

In the first, Redhawk Ryan Gervase works down the right and crosses one to Eli Jarrel. He can’t connect on the volley and the game remains scoreless.

Blackhawk Diego Munoz dribbles between some Redhawks and decides to let one rip. Central goalie Connor Waite easily grabs it. After 40 minutes of action, neither team can score.

Now in the second half, trouble brews for Central with Carlos Sheetz running into the box. He shoots but Waite denies the Blackhawk with a great save.

Still looking to break the deadlock, Redhawk Nathan Laird intercepts a Blackhawk pass, hesitates, and heads towards the box. He gets inside and tries to send one across goal, but West Aurora clears it away. This Sectional final heads to overtime.

The Blackhawks swing in the corner kick as Munoz rises for the header, but it hits the crossbar and goes out!

Neither side can score and the IHSA Boys Soccer Sectional Final heads to penalty kicks

Laird plays the free kick short to Michael DeFalco, and he puts a shot on but can’t get much power on it. West goalie Luis Garcia easily saves it, and for the third straight game, Naperville Central heads to penalties! With a win, West Aurora will go to its first-ever Supersectional, while the Redhawks will play in a second supersectional in three years.

Jarrell is the first to the spot for Central, and the Redhawk scores to the bottom left.

Blackhawk Pacifique Ndayishimiye tries to go to the right, but Waite is there to stop the pen! A big stop from the Redhawk goalie!

DeFalco lines up for his kick and sends it right down the middle after watching the goalie move right. Central leads 2-0 on pens.

Pedro Delgado is now up for West, and he does well for the goal. It’s a much-needed pen for the Blackhawks.

Central’s Michael White is the next to go. He leaves no doubt on the kick, scoring one top bins. The Redhawks lead 3-1.

The next Blackhawk is Munoz, and he’s the next to score. It’s a great pen to help keep them alive.

Ryan Lafferty steps to the spot now, but the Redhawk gets denied by Garcia in net! Things get interesting and the Blackhawks can now tie up the pens.

For a third straight contest, Aiden DeClemente wins the game for the Redhawks

Kevin Soto is the next taker, and the Blackhawk sends one with too much power! It hits the crossbar, as the momentum shifts right back to Central.

For a third straight playoff contest, Aidan DeClemente has a chance to win the game on pens for the Redhawks. With the goalie going left, DeClemente sends it right and he gets it to go! Naperville Central defeats West Aurora 4-2 on penalties and moves on to the Supersectionals against Edwardsville on Tuesday night.