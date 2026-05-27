Naperville Central blanks Plainfield North in the girls soccer sectional semi

Girls soccer hits the sectional portion as Naperville Central takes the pitch for its own semifinal after a dominating 8-0 regional final win over Yorkville. They take on Plainfield North, who is coming off a regional final win over Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Tigers get a shot at that first goal with Jourdan Henderson, but DVC Goalie of the Year Erin Hackett shuts the door with a save.

It’s the Redhawks turn to crack the scoreboard, but the Tigers defense, led by Ellie Bearden, disrupts the attack.

Can Katelyn Haiser follow up with a breakaway? Hackett says, “Not in my house,” as she dives for another save.

Emerson Burke gets the Redhawks on the board

Redhawks get that next chance with Emerson Burke doing it all herself with the moves, and the All-American scores the first goal of the game.

The Redhawk defense continues to stand tall as Jenna Laga steals the ball from Addison Duval and takes it the other way.

Natalie Liesch with two goals to lock up sectional semifinal win

Central looks for more insurance before the half. They get it with Nicole Sacek finding Natalie Liesch, who unleashes her right-footed strike for the goal. That puts the Hawks up 2-0, which is the halftime score.

In the second half, Sophia Cochran gets a free kick that bounces off Liesch and goes in for the goal. Liesch with a brace in the game and that’s all she wrote as Naperville Central cruises to a 3-0 sectional semifinal win over the Tigers. The Redhawks move on to the sectional final, where they will face Benet Academy on Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.