Naperville Central boys basketball defeats Oswego in Regional Quarterfinals

Naperville Central boys basketball hosts a Regional Quarterfinals matchup, with the 15-seeded Redhawks facing off against the 18-seeded Panthers of Oswego High School. They met two weeks ago with Central taking home a 53-38 win. Tonight also officially marks the final home game for Redhawk Head Basketball Coach Pete Kramer, as he is retiring at the end of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central opens with a three-point lead thanks to First and Hilman

The game starts off strong for the Redhawks with TJ Hillman passing it to Jack Gervase and he nails a three-pointer from the wing.

Ryder Erdmann shoots from the corner, but it’s off. No need to worry, as Jackson First is there for the putback.

At the end of the first, Oswego’s Nolan Petry shoots from the corner and buries the three-pointer. Central leads 9-6 after a quarter of play.

The second quarter opens with Mariano Velasco dishing it to Petry who hits a second consecutive three to tie the game at nine.

The Redhawks are back in action as Hillman passes Gervase who finds Ross DeZur on the block. He works inside and gets an open shot to drop.

Hillman again works the ball around well, this time he finds First who buries the triple. It’s 14-9 Redhawks.

Oswego has a quick response as Petry finds Deasean Patton on the fast break and he lays one in for two.

Redhawks keep answering and keep a decent lead over Oswego

The Redhawks respond right away. Daniel Nussbaum finds a cutting DeZur and he drops in the floater.

Later in the half, Preston Kuta drives but then kicks it out to Nussbaum, who rattles one home from downtown. Central is still in front by 10.

Oswego looking to make this a single-digit deficit and they do with a nice finger roll from Byrce Woods. The Redhawks lead 25-17 at the break.

Oswego opens the third just like they did in the second, with a Petry three. The Panthers continue to stay in this game.

Later in the third quarter, Connor Sands sneaks a pass to Hillman, who goes into the paint and floats in a bucket. Redhawks are up by nine with a minute left in the quarter.

Richardson does it all himself here for Oswego, as he absorbs some tough contact and still gets the bucket to fall as the Panthers are back within six.

Naperville Central basketball wins Sectional Quarterfinal

Jumping into the fourth quarter, First passes inside to DeZur, who posts up down low for two more points. Naperville Central leads by eight.

Hillman gets it to First as he weaves his way to the basket for two points and Central continues to hold a single-digit lead.

Good ball movement for Central in the final minutes, with Hilman and First working the give-and-go before Hillman knocks down the basket.

Naperville Central basketball go on to win the Regional Quarterfinals 51-43, giving Coach Kramer a victory in the final home game of his career. They move on to the Regional Semifinals against two-seeded Downers Grove North.