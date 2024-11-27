Naperville Central boys basketball edges Butler Prep 48-45 to earn first win of the season

Butler Prep takes on Naperville Central in the Hoops 4 Healing boys basketball tournament hosted by Oswego East High School. The Redhawks their second game of the Mike Wilson era coming off a 65-55 loss to Hinsdale Central to open the season. The Lynx also look for their first win, after falling to Oswego East 58-43. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central holds a narrow early advantage

After a Lynx defensive stop, Julius Hamlin Jr brings the ball up and attacks the defense, splitting two defenders while making the tough layup for the first points of the game.

Redhawk Ryder Erdmann grabs the defensive rebound and finds Alex Liabo who protects the ball from Butler. Liabo finds TJ Hillman who runs away from the screen and euro steps past the defender for the layup. The Redhawks lead 5-2 early in the opening quarter.

Approaching the halfway mark of the first, Redhawk Evan Moss brings the ball up. It gets stolen by Danny Bennett Jr, who races down the court and puts up the contested layup, drawing the foul to cut into the lead. Going into the second quarter, the Redhawks hold an 11-9 advantage.

With three and a half minutes left in the second, the Redhawk offense swings the rock over to the hot hand, Evan Moss. He knocks down the three-point shot to retake the lead at 17-16.

Moments later, Butler Prep’s Michael Smith fights for the rebound over two Redhawks and dishes it out to Ricardo Johnson for three, but it’s off the mark. Smith is a beast on the boards with another offensive rebound and finds Johnson again who gets the contested layup to drop and the foul. At the end of the first half, the Redhawks lead 24-21.

Butler prep pulls ahead in the third quarter

On the first Redhawk possession of the third, Liabo attacks the basket, draws the defense, and finds Nate Abrahamson open in the corner. He knocks down the three to extend the Central lead to 27-21.

A few possessions later, the Redhawks show off the ball movement. Liabo gets the rock and gives it to Abrahamson on the baseline. Liabo gets open again for three and connects. Central leads 30-25.

On the last possession of the third. Butler is looking to build momentum going into the 4th quarter. As the clock winds down, Jamal Small scores on the dribble midrange jumper and banks it in. Butler leads going into the final quarter, 35-32.

Liabo and Moss lead the way for the Redhawks down the stretch

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Liabo drives and passes it out to Casey Cooperkawa, who finds Moss in the paint. Moss gets shut down and keeps his dribble to find Liabo open in the corner. His three ties the game at 35.

With under six minutes to play, Liabo at the top of the key speeds past Johnson for the open layup to retake the lead for the Redhawks 37-35.

After two Lynx free throws to tie the game at 37-37, Liabo is back at the top of the key. After the jab step, Liabo spins away from the defender which creates room for him to drive to the basket as he knocks down the floater. Naperville Central retakes the lead 39-37 with five minutes left in the quarter.

Moments later, the Redhawks get a defensive stop and look to extend the lead. Hillman finds Moss wide open on the wing who hits the deep three to extend the lead 42-37.

In the final minutes, the Redhawks hit some crucial free throws to lead by six. Butler inbounds the ball to Hamlin Jr who hits the off-dribble three-point shot, but it’s too late for a comeback. Naperville Central defeats Butler Prep boys basketball 48-45. New head coach Mike Wilson earns his first career win with his alma mater.