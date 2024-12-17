Naperville Central boys bowling earns DVC sweep in win over Naperville North

Coming off an epic comeback to win the LaSalle Peru tournament, Naperville Central boys bowling returns home for take two of crosstown action against Naperville North. The Huskies enter after an impressive top-10 showing at the Andrew Invitational and are looking to gain momentum as the season goes along, while Naperville Central looks to sweep DVC matches for the fourth straight year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central boys bowling sweeps DVC for fourth straight year

Tommy Kradenpoth gets things rolling early on for the Redhawks with a strike perfectly in the pocket. He gets the crowd hyped early with a 216 game one score.

On the next lane over is another Redhawk senior, Nate Taverna, coming off a great tournament on Saturday. He matches Kradenpoth with a similar strike and ends the day with a 610 series.

Moving to the Huskies with Andy Sullivan who goes Brooklyn with this shot, but a rolling pin is able to push down the five-pin for the strike as he ends game one with a 167.

Jason Henrikson is moving up to varsity for Naperville Central, he also goes Brooklyn and explodes the pins out of view for the strike. A bit later Henrikson faces a tricky 2-7-8 split spare, but he fires a rocket at the two and eight pins which bounce back and take down the seven pin! Henrikson starts his day with a 152 in game one.

The Huskies keep pace as Nathan Mulligan throws the ball like a boomerang as it returns to pocket for the strike as part of a 162 in game two.

On the same pair is teammate Anderson Karkkainen who’s slow roll knocks the pins down like jenga towers as he gets a 115 in game three.

Central responds with DJ Benton who goes light in pocket on this shot but can sweep the pins down for another strike as he finishes his match with a 406 series.

Braeden Swanson gets the momentum going as this shot is perfectly on target to begin a turkey for the Husky in game two. He ends that game with a 144.

Back in the lineup for Central is Spencer Pierpoint who quickly makes up for lost time. The lefty two-hander has corner pin swag on this shot which tips down the seven-pin. He gets the salutations from his teammates ending the day with a 589 series.

Junior Josh Newcom has another stellar outing for the Redhawks, as he rolls this one dead in the pocket and shakes off the rust heading back to the sidelines. Later Newcom does more of the same and salutes the fans watching ending the day with a 604 series.

Naperville North boys bowling gets a great showing from the Alexandrov brothers

Max Alexandrov from Naperville North picks up where he left off last time as he blows up the pins like dynamite on lane 14 for one strike. On the same pair a bit later, he is again on target with another strike ending the day with a 440 series.

But leading the day for the Huskies is his brother Nick who collects a 1-2-8 spare shot in game two to get him going. A few frames later, Alexandrov goes Brooklyn but clears the pins off the map for another strike finishing the evening with a 516-series.

The name on top of the scoreboard once again for varsity is Tommy Kradenpoth who rolls another strike down in game three and returns to the sidelines to the approval of his teammates. Kradenpoth ends the day with a 645 series, as Naperville Central gets the sweep on the DVC and Naperville North for the fourth consecutive year. The Redhawks move to 13-1 on the season with a 646-pin win.

