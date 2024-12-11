Naperville Central boys bowling powers past Naperville North

It’s a crosstown battle at Fox Bowl as Naperville Central boys bowling travels to face Naperville North. The Redhawks enter after a narrow defeat to Glenbard East while the Huskies are looking to snap a six-game losing streak to Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central boys bowling and Naperville North get the DVC battle underway at Fox Bowl

We start off with Central as Josh Newcom rolls this shot dead center in the pocket for the strike. The junior is hyped, as part of a 230 game one score.

Alongside is Blake Amptmann who also gets a hot start with this strike blowing down the pins. He ends game one with a 225.

North counters with a strong start as well. First Max Alexandrov is also on point sending the pins flying towards the back. It would be the start of a good day for the senior.

On the same pair is his brother Nick, who joins in on the fun blazing down the pins with this fast ball. It’s part of a 190-game one score.

The fastball action continues with Braeden Swanson going for the Brooklyn strike and getting it as North continues to gain momentum.

The battle continues with Oliver Gardener who goes right towards the face but knocks down all the pins for another strike. He ends game two with a 204 to keep the Redhawks flying.

The Huskies keep pace with Anderson Karkkainen having corner pin swag on this strike which tips down the 10-pin.

Brandon Blitek responds for Central with a similar shot that also has no trouble hitting all the pins. He ends game two with a 196.

Redhawks pull away from the Huskies to win by over 500 pins

Rising up for the Redhawks is DJ Benton. In game two he lines it up perfectly at the pocket and gets hyped for the strike as pins scatter. Then a little later he shows off his skills again with another perfectly placed shot as he converts another strike. He ends the second game with a 229.

Back to North as they go on spare mode with Nathan Mulligan who goes across lanes to pick up the 10-pin for the mark.

The Huskies continue to battle with Andy Sullivan having a strong day. He gets this shot to go as he finishes his day with a 599 series.

Leading the pack is Max Alexandrov who gets another fast strike down as part of a 268-game 2 score and overall series of 643.

But leading the day overall is Redhawk Tommy Kradenpoth. The senior gets this strike to go in game two ending with a 265 score. In game three, Kradenpoth looks for the 700 series and secures it with this strike. It’s part of Central’s 516-pin win over North as the Redhawks win their seventh in a row over the Huskies. They face The Valleys on Thursday while North takes on DeKalb in their next DVC match.