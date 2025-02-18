Naperville Central boys bowling seniors roll off careers with State Finals appearance

With a program that is just eight years old, Naperville Central boys bowling rolled their way to the IHSA state finals for the second time in three years. The Redhawks brought back three bowlers from their 2023 state team with seniors Nate Taverna, Tommy Kradenpoth, and Aidan Lee all returning as four-year varsity starters. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Redhawk seniors set the standards for Naperville Central boys bowling

“It’s a tremendous feeling knowing that this took 15 years to become reality to get a bowling program,” said Naperville Central head coach Brian Dunn. “To see it grow in five years (and) be super competitive, and the sixth year – with Nate, Tommy, Aidan, Sean (Lee), Nate McKinley, Ethan Rupp for them to get to state was just everything that we’ve always hoped for.”

The trio led the Redhawks to a 16-3 regular season record and two tournament wins this winter, a first for the program. However, in late November, the Redhawks nearly saw their dreams of another trip downstate shatter, as Aidan Lee suffered a broken right wrist and left elbow in a fall.

“Everybody was stunned to know that he might not be bowling at all again this year,” said Dunn. “You lose one of your captains, it’s a hard blow for any team in any sport.”

Aidan Lee’s return sparks a Redhawk run in the playoffs

The Redhawks turned to their depth to fill the void, with other varsity team members such as Spencer Pierpoint and DJ Benton stepping up and gaining valuable reps. Finally, after sitting out for over six weeks, Lee was cleared to return to action just in time for the team’s senior night match and post-season run.

“Honestly (it felt) amazing because I didn’t expect to be able to bowl again after my injury,” said Lee. “The doctor said I was going to be cleared the week of sectionals, (but) it was actually before senior night. It was just a surreal feeling, being able to bowl for senior night and then obviously for the playoffs.”

With Lee back in the lineup, the Redhawks soared in the playoffs with a third-place finish at regionals to make their sixth consecutive team appearance at sectionals. Hosting sectionals for the first time at Lisle Lanes, they delivered in the clutch, finishing third again to make it back to the State Finals.

Naperville Central bowlers Tommy Kradenpoth and Nate Taverna compete on the final day at the IHSA State Meet

“To have the three friends bowl together on that evening and then have him ready and contribute strongly to advance at regionals, (at) sectionals, and at state, I don’t have words for it,” said Dunn on Lee. “I’m overjoyed with the fact he worked so hard, and in return, he was blessed with that opportunity which he so richly deserved.”

At the state meet in O’Fallon, the team finished in 15th place on Friday, failing to advance to the Saturday session. However, Kradenpoth and Taverna advanced to Saturday as individuals in their final day as Redhawk bowlers with Kradenpoth finishing 19th and Taverna in 48th. Both had the support of their teammates in the last games of their careers.

“I think we had a lot of connections as a team, the team two years ago, and then the same with this year,” said Taverna. “We’re all very close, we’re all one family, we all supported each other, and held each other accountable.”

For Kradenpoth, it was his third consecutive year bowling at the state level after he was the lone Central bowler to qualify individually a year ago. He relished his time at state, both as an individual and with his teammates.

“I feel like as a team you’re more hyped up,” said Kradenpoth. “As an individual, it’s like you’re working toward yourself, you’re making sure that you do the best and you’re not as focused on other people.”

Seniors leave their mark on the lanes and on the program

The trio made an immediate impact on the Naperville Central program, helping turn the red and white into State Finals contenders. Now they prepare to graduate as the three all-time pinfall bowlers in school history. Taverna leads the way at 79,282, Kradenpoth at 77,337, and Lee at 61,624. A journey that began together in middle school ends with the highs of Naperville Central making it back to State Finals as seniors and leaving a legacy that will carry on throughout the program.

“I just hope that we left them with a nice little starting point,” said Kradenpoth. “Showing them what state actually feels like, and what it’s like being down there. Once you’re down there, you always want to go back (and) you always want to try your best.”

“It means the world, I’ve known them since sixth grade,” said Lee. “I remember when we were in middle school, just bowling every Friday, every Saturday together, and just leading up all the way to finishing out high school bowling with them is amazing.”

“We wanted to go out with a bang our senior year, and just make it the best year possible,” said Taverna.

“It’s a testament to the three of them, the pride that they had in coming to Naperville Central,” said Dunn. “The work ethic that they put in; everything from freshman year, to all of their offseason work, to becoming leaders, to fitting in, to helping, and welcoming everybody that came in. Four years was too short!”

