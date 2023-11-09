Naperville Central Boys Bowling starts the season with a win over Hinsdale Central

Naperville Central boys bowling competes in their first dual of the season after coming off their first state appearance last season. The Redhawks finished sixth in the season-opening Baker Tournament last weekend and now take on Hinsdale Central who’s trying to rebound after losing their first two matches of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central’s top scores

We start things off in the first game with Nate Taverna whose strike is laid perfectly in the pocket. He would lead the team with a 631 series.

Alongside Taverna is Aidan Lee whose fast ball buries the pins out of view as Central gets rolling early on. Lee finished the first game with a team-high 245, en route to a series score of 629.

On the next lane over, Thomas Kradenpoth is having an eventful match. Like his teammates, he sends this shot flying toward the back and knocking the pins in all different directions.

A little later, Kradenpoth gets fancy, as he split kicks the 3-10 split spare to give him another mark. Kradenpoth finishes the second game with a 181, and an overall score of 484.

New additions making an impact

A new addition to the Redhawks varsity roster is Josh Newcom. This shot by him would hit on target but would need some help to knock over the two-pin. Newcom’s first varsity match ends with a series of 393.

Also rising to the varsity ranks is Spencer Pierpoint, the lefty two-hander drills this shot home and the Redhawks hold a strong lead over the Red Devils. Pierpoint finishes this second game with a 208.

Being energized is Alex Leakeas who saw Pierpoint’s strike and wants to get in on the action himself. He gets it to go and the senior is hyped up, he would finish the third game with a 130.

Hinsdale Central tries to crawl back

The Red Devils would keep themselves within reach, Ben Dynis’s Brooklyn attempt trips down all the pins as Hinsdale Central keeps fighting. Dynis ends game three with a 150.

Aidan Kwon for the Red Devils is now up, and his shot is perfectly on target for the strike. He would finish the final game with a 136.

JP Gianatasio also gets things going with a Brooklyn Strike similar to Dynis’s, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Redhawks start the season with a 433-point win over the Red Devils. Naperville Central boys bowling secures their 20th consecutive dual-match victory dating back to January.

