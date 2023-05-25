Naperville Central can’t catch up to Plainfield North in the boys volleyball regional quarterfinals

More boys volleyball postseason action as Naperville Central begins their journey in the regional quarterfinals holding the 22 seed against the 9 seed Plainfield North. The Tigers may be the favorites, but they have lost their last three matches. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tigers continue their strong start

The Redhawks are in an early 5-1 hole but Wyatt Yager sets up a nice assist to Zach Hurd who hits the ball and bounces off some Tigers for the point.

Central trails by one but Plainfield North won’t let them even things up as Cole Clarke uses two hands to give his team a point to extend the lead.

Tigers keep on rolling in the first and Aidan Cupps puts enough juice on his kill attempt to extend their lead to 15-12.

Cupps made his presence felt all over the court. He and Clarke can also do some blocking so here they are denying entry on Hurd.

However the Hawks also give some fits to the Tigers with their own blocking at the net. Josh Nadolski and Lucas Johnson form the wall and keep that ball on the other side for the point.

The Redhawks try to keep up the pace but Hudson Warnes can’t put it in play and that results in Plainfield North winning set one 25-19.

New set, same Tigers by continuing aggressive attempts as Clarke sends one back to make it a 7-3 in favor of Plainfield North.

Everyone on the Tigers gets to touch the ball. Once the Redhawks send it back, Chris Mactal is ready for his chance and he just needs one hand for the kill. Plainfield holds their largest lead of the match up 14-6 and appear ready to pull away.

Naperville Central still has some fight

Don’t count out these Hawks just yet. Ian Anderson gets a much needed point to keep Naperville Central in the hunt.

Then, the red and white turn it up on defense with Wyatt Yager, who shows all his hops with the block party to fire up the team.

Central is still fighting and here comes Hudson Warnes who completes his mission with a kill and the Hawks are back to within five.

Cupps shuts the door on the Redhawks season

But Plainfield North was on point all match long. Cupps end the night and Naperville Central’s season with a block. Plainfield North wins in straight sets 25-19, 25-20 and will take on Glenbard East in the semifinals.

