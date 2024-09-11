Naperville Central boys golf picks up a win over Metea Valley

Naperville Central hits the links at Orchard Valley for a conference showdown against Metea Valley. The Mustangs hope to pick up their first conference win, while the Redhawks look to move up in the DVC standings, currently sitting at 1-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Strong start for both teams

We start on hole one with Redhawk Ben Wyllie putting his fairway on target to the green. Wyllie goes on for a round of 40 after making par to start the day.

Teammate Jackson Persin is on a hill but still sails his ball to the zone, and it takes a good roll. Persin makes par walks away with a 39 on the day.

It’s a busy first hole for Central because Clayton Schaefer shows off a good lag putt but comes up short. Not to worry because he still pars and golfs a round of 40.

Metea’s Armaan Shah is behind a hill, but that doesn’t bother him as his ball does not land too far from the pin. From there he lines up for birdie and buries it.

Birdie after birdie

Shah gets a birdie, and so does fellow Mustang Tyler Wallace after the putt slows up just in time. That helps Wallace to a round of 44.

Do you want more birdies? Graeme Cavanagh from Naperville Central uses a strong tap, and his golf ball finds the cup and goes in. What a putt by Cavanagh.

Rahil Shah can’t quite hop in on the birdie fun but gets his putt in a good position, and he takes a 41 for Metea Valley.

Back to Cavanagh, who takes charge in the individual leader board with a strong round of 37 after this par.

Armann Shah is the Mustang’s top performer who golfs his best round of the season with a 39.

Central boys golf takes the win

The Redhawks hit their marks all day long as Alex Orzech sinks a par and that helps the Redhawks take the team victory by eleven strokes over the Mustangs.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!