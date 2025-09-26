Naperville Central boys golf shoots a 150 to beat Neuqua Valley

Twas the night before the DVC boys golf tournament as Neuqua Valley takes its home course at Bolingbrook Country Club one last time, celebrating five seniors before teeing off against Naperville Central. The Redhawks are hoping to secure a 4-1 conference record before the tournament. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks roll in the opening hole

Over to hole one, where Central’s Ryan Kong recovers on his second shot and places and approach perfectly on the green and sinks a par to cap it off.

Kong gets a par, and so does teammate Logan Greene as he evens this hole to start the round.

Another Redhawk, Graeme Cavanagh hopes to get into a good spot for par, but he one-ups that by spicing up the putt and sending the ball into the bottom of the cup for birdie.

Wildcats get hot on holes one and four

Shifting to Neuqua Valley with Brady Chung. He lets this fairway shot fly to the green, putting him in a situation where he accepts the birdie challenge. Brady Chung knocks home a birdie, and the challenge is complete.

The Wildcats continue their run with senior Tegan Clancy who nearly gets a hole-in-one on the par three fourth green. His ball backs up, but that’s no problem for Clancy as he feeds off the strong tee shot by locking up the birdie.

Up next is Daniel Zhang, who does not connect on a birdie, but a par will do the trick.

Connor Rodebaugh also hops in on the par action as he, Zhang, and Clancy all shoot a 41, a first-place tie individually for the Wildcats.

Back to Kong who lines up for a very long birdie attempt. The putt may not find the cup but it’s close enough for Kong to sink a par.

Jackson Persin is one of five golfers for Central to shoot under forty in this round, as this chip gets close to the pin to help his cause.

You want another bridie? Drew Allen from Neuqua, has you covered, and of course, he delivers his famous fist bump celebration.

Redhawks hit their pars late to shoot a 150 and lock up a win

Naperville Central gets the job done on the ninth green as Greene sinks the par to end his day.

Christian Hay puts the icing on the cake with a par as he, Cavanagh, and Kong all shoot for a first-place tie individually at 37. That also helps the Redhawks to a 12-stroke win over the Wildcats.

