Naperville Central boys golf swings past Metea Valley DVC conference play

Naperville Central tees off for some more DVC boys golf action at Naperbrook as the Redhawks face Metea Valley, looking to jump over the .500 mark in the conference. The Mustangs are fresh off a win over Oswego East.

Metea Valley with a strong showing on the first green

Metea gets things rolling with Kooper Kranz sending his approach onto the green. He birdies and shoots a 40, tied for the second-lowest score in the Mustang lineup.

That tie happens to be with fellow Mustang Kaiden Shah thanks to four total pars on the day.

Naperville Central golfer Ryan Kong secures the par on hole one and is the top golfer in the match for the Redhawks with a round of 36.

Graeme Cavanagh and Zach Boyton crack the top three on the scoreboard

On the fourth green, Naperville Central’s Graeme Cavanagh lasers his tee shot onto the dance floor and it takes small roll after the landing. Cavanagh two putts to add a par to his scorecard.

Zach Boyton from the Redhawks is off the green after his first tee, but he places this chip with great speed to keep the ball from racing past the hole down the slope. Boyton sinks the par and ties with Cavanagh as both shoot a 37, the second-lowest score for the Redhawks.

Metea Valley’s Griffin Lavery caps off the fourth green by putting into the bottom of the cup for par.

Naperville Central golfer Christian Hay makes the best of a challenging par five on the seventh hole by sending this fairway shot to the green and comes out even with a par.

Mustang golfer Logan Ray lines up a downhill par attempt. The putt rolls in his favor and finds its home.

On the ninth green, Lavery gets out of the sand and nearly sinks it in after hitting the pin. Lavery is the Mustangs’ top golfer on the round after shooting a 39 on the afternoon.

Naperville Central boys golf jumps over .500 in the DVC

The Redhawks continue their strong day with Tyler Sweda, who makes chip on the ninth hole that lands close to the pin. He hits his sixth par of the round and is one of seven Redhawks with a score under forty, culminating in a win over the Mustangs.

