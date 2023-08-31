Naperville Central boys golf swings to 2-0 in the DVC after topping Naperville North

The Naperville Central and Naperville North boys clashed Tuesday on a sunny afternoon at Naperbrook Golf Course for some early season DVC action. The match comes one day after the Redhawks finished first the Huskie scramble while the Huskies themselves are still looking for their first DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks start strong on hole one

Central’s number two golfer, Matt Sims has a wedge in on the first hole from about 100 yards in. He puts it next door to the flag to set up an early birdie opportunity. After a quick lineup over the ball, he sinks it to start his round at one under.

Ryan Kong is looking to back up his teammate in the next group so he sets himself up for a par on the first hole with his approach.

Looking for some early success to push the Huskies ahead, Dylan Kaiman’s birdie putt rolls just shy of the cup, but he cleans up for par.

Hole number 4, a tough par 3 has North golfer Johnny Hodges has a birdie attempt that is the closest out of the top few groups.

Matt Sims approaches hole number 6 and gives himself a chance by finding the green. He makes par after this approach to keep his good round flowing.

Here’s Central’s number-one golfer Joe Cerney on the par 5 seventh hole, who throws a dart to set up a birdie opportunity. A little left to right and Cerney sneaks it in as one of his two birdies on the day.

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it

Staying on the seventh, after a tricky approach shot puts Johnny Hodges in the tall grass, he chips it close to try and save the hole. With a few feet left, he rolls it in for the quality up and down for par.

On the 9th hole, Central’s Clayton Schaefer sticks it close, and he makes a birdie. He is not alone as teammate Graeme Cavanaugh throws a dart with his wedge to also set up a tap in birdie. Schaefer and Cavanaugh both card a 43 for their rounds.

Two for one special on hole 9

There is a near disaster on the 9th as Dylan Kaiman sinks a birdie putt just moments ahead of Matt Sims knocking in his par putt. Crisis averted as both golfers get what they need.

After a 360-yard drive that ran through the green, Ryan Kong goes to the short game and sets himself up with a great birdie opportunity.

Kong finishes what he started and sinks the birdie putt to cap off a 37 to tie him for the best score with fellow Redhawk, Matt Sims.

Naperville Central boys golf wins over Naperville North behind a team score of 153 to 170 and improves to 2-0 in the DVC.

